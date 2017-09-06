Keltie Knight Joins 'ET' as Correspondent

Keltie Knight has been named a correspondent at CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight, while senior producer Erin Johnson has been promoted to co-executive producer of syndication’s top-rated entertainment magazine.



Knight comes to the show from ET sister show The Insider, which is ending its 13-season run this week. She also contributes to CBS’ The Talk, CNN, HLN and serves as a moderator for Vanity Fair.



“We’re excited to bring Keltie in to the best team in entertainment news – her story sense, her energy and her contacts will all make the broadcast better, and viewers will particularly love her reporting on fashion and trends,” said Executive Producer Sharon Hoffman in a statement. “Adding Keltie is just one of several exciting changes we’re making to the show this fall; it will feel more current – new graphics, new music, new pace – and be more responsive than ever to breaking news.”



Johnson joined CBS Television Distribution to oversee the network’s digital video business in 2013 and transitioned to Entertainment Tonight in 2015.

