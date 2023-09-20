Keltie Knight, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton To Host ‘Miss USA Pageant’ on The CW

Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will host The 72nd Miss USA Pageant on The CW September 29. Radio personality Ellen K will be the announcer.

Knight is E! News chief correspondent and has been on Entertainment Tonight and The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

Bailon-Houghton is a host of E! News and co-hosted talk show The Real. She was the lead singer of R&B group 3LW.

Judges on Miss USA are designer Nicole Miller, actress Vivica A. Fox, model Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian and beauty entrepreneur Patrick Starr. Commentary will come from Jordan Kimball and current Miss USA Morgan Romano.

Miss Teen USA streams on The CW app and CWTV.com September 28.

Both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

The Miss USA pageant has been on NBC, Reelz, Fox and FYI in previous years before landing at The CW.

The 72nd Miss USA Pageant is executive produced by Renato Basile of RB Entertainment Inc. Laylah Rose is president/CEO of Miss USA/Miss Teen USA.