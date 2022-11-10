Keltie Knight Joining E! News as It Returns November 14
Program canceled in 2020
Keltie Knight was named chief correspondent for E! News, which will be returning November 14 after being canceled in 2020.
Knight previously starred on E!'s Ladygang podcast. She is also an author and served as host on Entertainment Tonight, The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS and The Grammys Red Carpet Live.
E! News will be co-hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. Also covering events for the show will be Courtney Lopez, Carolina Bermudez and Francesca Amiker.
"After 10 years of entertainment TV, during the pandemic, I stepped away to focus on other creative outlets, my podcast Ladygang, writing our second book and Superfan, a new primetime series I'm co-creator, host and the executive producer of," said Knight.
She said that when she got a call from executive producers John Redmann and John Pascarella about E! News' return, "I knew I was ready for a new chapter," she said. ■
