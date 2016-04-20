Kelly Ripa to Be Off 'Live' Through Monday

Live With Kelly and Michael’s Kelly Ripa will be out through at least Monday on what a spokeswoman for the show says is a previously scheduled vacation.

Dancing With the Stars’ cohost Erin Andrews will join Michael Strahan live on Thursday as well as tape Friday’s show, while Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell will cohost on Monday. Both Andrews and Mitchell come from within the Disney-ABC family, with DWTS airing on ABC and Pretty Little Liars airing on Disney millennial-targeted cable network Freeform.

Ripa’s extended absence comes in the midst of reports that she’s upset that she wasn’t adequately prepared for the news that Strahan was leaving to go to Good Morning America full-time in September.

Ripa was noticeably absent on Wednesday, when Strahan made his announcement on the show. Former SNL star Ana Gasteyer filled in.

