Michael Strahan Leaving 'Live' for 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan is leaving Disney-ABC's Live with Kelly and Michael to work full-time for ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News President James Goldston said on Tuesday.

“Over the past two years on GMA, Michael’s proven to be a tireless and versatile broadcaster with an incredible ability to connect with people, from veterans and all kinds of newsmakers to a host of modern American cultural icons,” said Goldston in a statement. “He is a great modern thinker and leader, and with our brilliant team in front of and behind the cameras, he will help us drive forward into a very exciting future.”

Strahan will depart Live this summer and join GMA full-time in September. He's been appearing on GMA twice a week since 2014.

Strahan joined Live in September 2012 after Regis Philbin left in November 2011. His arrival drove the morning talker to new ratings heights, and the show typically runs second among the talkers, frequently beating CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil for first place. Season-to-date, Live is averaging a 2.9 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, just behind Phil. Live will start the search for a new co-host this fall.

“My time with Live with Kelly and Michael has been transformative, and my departure will be bittersweet. Kelly has been an unbelievable partner, and I am so thankful to her and the entire team," Strahan said in a statement.

Strahan will remain an NFL analyst with Fox Sports on the weekends during the football season.