‘Kelly Clarkson’ Leads Syndies With Nine Daytime Emmy Nominations

Kelly Clarkson was this year’s most nominated syndicated show, with nine total nominations, followed by Drew Barrymore with six, according to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) , which released the 49th Daytime Emmy nominations on Thursday.

Besides NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and CBS Media Ventures’ Drew Barrymore, also nominated outstanding entertainment talk show were Complex Networks’ Hot Ones, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, and NBC’s Today Show with Hoda & Jenna. Not nominated in this category is Warner Bros.’ once-dominant Ellen DeGeneres, in its 19th and final season, although the host of that show stopped entering the competition in 2010 after winning four times.

Hosts Clarkson, Barrymore, Live’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all were nominated outstanding entertainment talk-show hosts as well.

On the informative talk side, nominees are ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know, Disney’s Tamron Hall and Disney Plus’ Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, and Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson, Red Table Talk, led by Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Red Table Talk: The Estefans, starring Gloria Estefan and her family. More traditional syndicated talkers – such as CBS’ Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray – were left out of this category.

Nominated for outstanding informative talk hosts were Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan for Red Table Talk: The Estefans; the hosts of ABC’s The View – Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Meghan McCain; Tamron Hall; Henson and Tracie Jade for Peace of Mind with Taraji and Roberts for Turning the Tables.

Both NBC’s Days of Our Lives and Peacock’s Days’ spinoff, Beyond Salem, were nominated outstanding daytime drama series, the first time a show and its spinoff have both been nominated. Also grabbing nods were CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and ABC’s General Hospital. Last year, General Hospital won this prize.

Nominated for outstanding entertainment news series were the four stalwarts of the genre: CBS’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight as well as NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra.

Among the game shows, all three syndicated leaders – CBS’ Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud – were nominated as well as CBS’ daytime games, The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. Only three of those shows’ hosts made the cut, however, with Wayne Brady nominated outstanding game-show host for Let’s Make a Deal, as well as Family Feud’s Steve Harvey and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak for both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sneaking into this category was Leah Remini for hosting Game Show Network’s People Puzzler. Jeopardy! guest hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik did not score nominations and neither did The Price is Right’s Drew Carey.

Judge Judy Sheindlin, whos show, Judge Judy, was snubbed by the Daytime Emmys for many years, managed to score a nomination for her new program, IMDbTV’s (now Freevee) Judy Justice, which was just renewed for a second season by the service. Also nominated outstanding courtroom/legal program are the formerly syndicated Caught in Providence, which now airs on Facebook Watch, as well as Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and The People’s Court.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmys air live on CBS Friday, June 24.