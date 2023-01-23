KCPQ Seattle, Seattle Kraken Work Out Partnership

KCPQ Seattle and the NHL squad Seattle Kraken have agreed on a partnership that sees the show What’s Kraken? debut February 8. It will run Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Fox 13 for the rest of the NHL season. The show will cover the team on and off the ice. Fox 13 sports anchors Aaron Levine and Ian Furness will be joined by Kraken hosts and guests.

Kraken mascot Bouy visits KCPQ Seattle. (Image credit: KCPQ)

Part of the Fox group, KCPQ’s Good Day Seattle will expand its hockey coverage with new segment “Hockey 101”, led by co-anchor Bill Wixey. Concerts from the Kraken’s Climate Pledge Arena and other events will also be featured in the show. Fox 13’s new daily show, Studio 13 Live, hosted by Mireya Garcia and Carly Henderson, will feature lifestyle segments on the team, Climate Pledge Arena events, arena personalities and community initiatives.

“We are elated to become the official home of the Seattle Kraken,” said Sheila Oliver, senior VP and general manager of KCPQ-KZJO. “This partnership allows us to create the ultimate experience, going beyond the games to produce the extensive and exclusive, all encompassing content that the team’s strong fan base demands.”

KZJO, a MyNetworkTV station, will air What’s Kraken? encores at 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

“We are thrilled to expand our broadcast footprint and add more Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena content to Fox 13,” said Victor de Bonis, president of the Seattle Kraken. “Fox 13 has a history of excellent coverage of Seattle’s sports teams and we are excited to get to work.”

The Fox 13 sports team of Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston and Ian Furness, alongside digital reporter Curtis Crabtree, will handle the expanded Kraken coverage.

The Kraken started in the NHL during the 2021-2022 season. Kraken games are broadcast on Root Sports, part of AT&T Sports Networks.

Kraken mascot Buoy pitched in with Fox 13 weather January 23. ■