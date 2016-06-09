KCBS Los Angeles Scores Rams Preseason Football

Regardless of how the season goes, the NFL's return to L.A. this fall is a big win for KCBS, which has nabbed a multi-year deal to be the Rams' preseason partner.

Under the agreement, KCBS has the exclusive right to air in English the Rams' preseason games in the team's hometown market. The CBS O&O will air three games leading up to the 2016 season on Aug. 20, Aug. 27 and Sept. 1.

KCBS will also produce a weekly half-hour show with Rams head coach Jeff Fisher and Jim Hill, the station’s sports director.

“Everyone at CBS 2 is thrilled to have the opportunity to play a role in welcoming the Rams back to Los Angeles,” said Steve Mauldin, KCBS president and general manager. “We look forward to helping the team to connect with local communities across Southern California, not only through our preseason game broadcasts, but also by providing comprehensive daily coverage of the Rams in our newscasts and supporting the team’s community outreach programs.”

