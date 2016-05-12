NFL Expands Video Deal With YouTube

The NFL and YouTube said they renewed their partnership and expanded the amount of football video fans will be able to see.

NFL content will be available on PCs, tablets and mobile devices worldwide.

Under the new multi-year agreement, YouTube will carry the three most memorable games of the 32 teams in the league.

Beginning this year, game highlights will be uploaded to YouTube while games are in progress and available via Google Search.

Every NFL game will also be prominently displayed in Google Search.

“This expansion of our partnership will make it easier than ever for the millions of highly engaged avid and casual fans on YouTube and Google to discover and access an even greater variety of some of the most valuable content in the sports and entertainment business,” said Hans Schroeder, senior VP, media strategy, business development & sales for the National Football League. “Our fans continue to demonstrate an insatiable appetite for NFL digital video content online.

NFL content began to appear on YouTube in 2015. Since then it has attracted almost 900 million views.

“YouTube has always been the home for sports highlights on the internet, and we look forward to giving football fans around the globe access to even more of the content they love,” said Jonathan Zepp, head of North America direct content partnerships, YouTube.