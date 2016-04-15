Super Bowl Rematch Kicks Off 2016 NFL Season

The first game of the 2016 NFL season is a rematch of the Super Bowl, with the Carolina Panthers facing the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Sept. 8 on NBC. It marks the first time a Super Bowl rematch kicks off an NFL season, with the visiting Panthers given an early shot to avenge their February loss.

Three days later, NBC’s Sunday Night Football features the New England Patriots against the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins face off on ESPN’s Monday Night Football at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at 10:15 p.m.

A week later, Monday Night Football reverts back to a lone game and 8:15 p.m. kickoff. The Sept. 19 matchup features the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

CBS’ first Thursday night game is Sept. 15, pitting rivals the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills against each other. A week later, it’s the Houston Texans versus the New England Patriots.

The 2016 Thursday Night Football schedule features five regular season games on CBS and NFL Network (and simulcast, for the first time, on Twitter), then four more produced by CBS Sports and airing on NFL Network.

The NFL Network-exclusive package also includes the Sunday morning, Oct. 23 game from London, with the Giants and Rams doing battle from Blighty.