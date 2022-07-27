Kate Winslet Series ‘The Palace’ Moving Forward at HBO
By Michael Malone published
One year within the walls of a palace that is unraveling
HBO has ordered the Kate Winslet limited series The Palace. The show details one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime, as it starts to unravel.
Winslet, who starred in HBO smash Mare of Easttown, will star and executive produce. Will Tracy is showrunner and executive producer. Stephen Frears is director and executive producer.
“We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who–remarkably–have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”
Frank Rich is also an executive producer.
Winslet’s films include Titanic, Finding Neverland, Contagion and Ammonite. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
