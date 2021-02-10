Kate Winslet in HBO Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

Mare of Easttown, a limited series with Kate Winslet as a small-town detective investigating a murder, starts on HBO April 18. Brad Ingelsby is behind the series, which will have seven episodes.

Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective in the Philadelphia suburbs looking into a murder while struggling to keep her life together. “Mare of Easttown is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present,” according to HBO.

Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce are also in the cast.

Winslet’s work includes Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland and Revolutionary Road. She was in the HBO limited series Mildred Pierce.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip. Ingelsby executive produces with Craig Zobel, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Kate Winslet, Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray.