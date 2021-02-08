Hockey Drama ‘Beartown’ on HBO Feb. 22

HBO will premiere Beartown, a limited series about a downtrodden Swedish community and its connection to the town’s junior hockey team, Feb. 22. The subtitled episodes are set in Sweden and there are five of them. The drama series is adapted from a Fredrik Backman novel.

Kevin, played by Oliver Dufaker, is a star player on the team, but a violent act threatens the team’s progress, and the psyche of the entire town.

Ulf Stenberg plays Peter, who runs the hockey club and whose daughter is the victim of the violent act.

Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus and Miriam Ingrid are also in the cast.

“Chilling and honest, the series explores family trauma, teenage romance, truths and lies, actions and consequences, and ultimately, the courage it takes to go against the group and stand up for justice,” according to HBO.

Backman’s novels include A Man Called Ove and My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry.

Beartown is directed by Peter Grönlund and adapted by Anders Weidemann, Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson. Filmlance produces the show.

Filmlance’s Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn are producers. Fredrik Backman is an executive producer. Executive producers for HBO Europe are Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthew and Antony Root.