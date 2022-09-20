Kate del Castillo, Jimmy Smits, Drew Carey To Appear at Paley WKND

Paley WKND takes place Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2 in New York. The event touches on entertainment, sports and gaming (opens in new tab), and the celebs lined up to appear include Kate del Castillo, star of La Reina del Sur, Jimmy Smits, who stars in new CBS drama East New York, Drew Carey of The Price is Right and the Harlem Globetrotters, who return to broadcast TV this fall.

The Paley Center for Media, which showcases television, is in midtown Manhattan.

On Saturday, October 1, The Price is Right gang, including host Carey, announcer George Gray and model Devin Goda, talks about the show and lets the attendees play some TPIR games, including Plinko.

There’s a live podcast watch party with Kirk Franklin, host of Good Words with Kirk Franklin; a screening of TelevisaUnivision film Mirreyes contra Godínez 2: El Retiro (Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2: The Retreat); and a screening of the AMC series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which premieres October 2.

On Sunday, October 2, del Castillo hosts a screening of the season three opener for Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur. The Harlem Globetrotters, stars of Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, put on a show. The Hearst Media Production Group program premieres October 1. Jimmy Smits hosts a screening of cop drama East New York, which premieres on CBS that night.

Kids events include a watch party for Peppa Pig Clubhouse Special, with an appearance by Peppa, October 1, and a screening of My Little Pony: Izzy Does It October 2.

On the gaming front, EA Sports shows off Madden NFL 23.

The museum also has the major championship trophies from Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL, including the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Stanley Cup, on display. ■