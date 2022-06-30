KASA Albuquerque Offers Spanish-Language Local News App

KASA Albuquerque, the Telemundo station in market No. 48, has launched a local news and weather app for the Spanish-speaking audience. The Telemundo Nuevo México app is available for iOS and Android devices and on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Telemundo-owned KASA premiered the only locally produced Spanish-language newscasts in Albuquerque-Santa Fe late in 2021, and began live news production in January.

“The Telemundo owned stations were the first in their markets and in the broadcast industry to launch news and weather apps for their local Spanish-speaking audiences, helping to break down the language barrier that many Latinos face when trying to access quality news and real-time weather information about their communities in Spanish,” said Tony Canales, president/GM, KASA. “Telemundo Nuevo México continues this important mission with the launch of its own app to help New Mexico’s Latino audiences get the vital local news and weather information they need.”

Telemundo Nuevo México app users can access breaking news, local weather forecasts, sports updates and multimedia storytelling.

“When severe weather threatens our communities, the Telemundo Nuevo México team now has another tool to reach our audiences wherever they may be to keep informed and safe,” added Canales.

The app offers weather alerts, 10-day forecasts, live radar and weather-related school closings. ■