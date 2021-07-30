NBCU Local To Buy Albuquerque Stations From Ramar Communications

NBCUniversal Local said it reached an agreement to acquire the TV stations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, owned by Ramar Communications.

Ramar owns four full-power stations including KASA-TV, one Class A Station and three low power stations.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to expand on Ramar Communications’ work with the Latino community in the market and look forward to serving Albuquerque’s Spanish-speaking audiences with the launch of our own Telemundo local news operation, soon,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.

The deal is subject to FCC and other approvals and the companies have filed an application to the FCC seeking consent.

“After 23 years of operation of Telemundo in Albuquerque, Ramar is pleased to transition development of our stations to NBCUniversal Local. This transaction will be beneficial to the community, viewers and advertisers of the KASA+ stations,” added Brad Moran, president, Ramar Communications.

Ramar sold its Lubbock TV stations in 2020 and after this transaction it will continue to operate eight radio stations and several digital media products.