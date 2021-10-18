KASA Albuquerque Premieres Local News

KASA Albuquerque, known as Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, debuts 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts called Noticias Telemundo Nuevo Mexico Oct. 18. Alejandro Contreras will anchor both newscasts, with reporters Sergio Guerrero and Jaime Prieto helping out.

The newscasts will be produced at KOB Albuquerque, and KOB meteorologist Ivan Cabrera will deliver weather for KASA.

Hubbard Broadcasting owns KOB.

NBCUniversal Local closed on a deal with Ramar Communications earlier this month that included KASA.

“We are very excited to present Noticias Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, the state’s only local Spanish-language newscast that is anchored in Albuquerque with field reporters covering stories throughout New Mexico and to do it in partnership with KOB-TV to produce our news programs from their studios,” said Tony Canales, president/general manager, Telemundo Nuevo México. “Our team is working really hard behind the scenes to give our audiences the first-in-class news programming that will help them stay informed, day in and day out.”

Contreras joined the KASA team in 2016 as a reporter.

“KOB 4 is proud to partner with our colleagues at Telemundo Nuevo México to strengthen our coverage for all New Mexicans. Collaboration, respect, and recognizing and including the different voices within our communities – these are more important than ever,” said KOB 4 Vice President/General Manager Michelle Donaldson.