JW Player Adopts GumGum Capabilities For Contextual Analysis

Video platform JW Player said it has made a deal to integrate GumGum’s Verity platform, giving advertisers additional contextual and brand safety capabilities.

Verity, accredited by the Media Rating Council for content level contextual analysis, will work with JW Player’s viewability technology to analyze ads and create a private marketplace that targets JW Player’s video inventory based on contextual parameters set by brands.

“The breadth of sophistication that Verity is capable of made GumGum the ideal partner to work with to provide advanced contextual capabilities within JWP’s video inventory,” said Michael Schwalb, GM of partnerships and data at JW Player. “We’ve been pioneers of video delivery and intelligence across the web for over a decade, and GumGum has been iterating their contextual platform for a similar amount of time; together, we’re able to offer highly scalable and sophisticated targeting solutions to advertisers.”

The joint capabilities are available immediately in North America and Europe. Advertisers will work with the Verity and JWP’s team to create targeting strategies that leverage contextual relevance and brand suitability.

“Verity is the most intelligent contextual platform in the market that looks beyond a video’s metadata and analyzes the entire context of a video, including all signals like text, image, and audio,” said William Merchan, head of Verity at GumGum. “Combining Verity™ with the power and reach of JWP’s real-time viewability technology to enhance campaign performance allows our clients the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in a quickly evolving digital advertising landscape.”

JW Player is used by over 40,000 broadcasters, publishers and other customers to stream video, engage audiences and monetize content. ■