Jukin Media Channels Added to Comcast’s X1

Jukin Media said its FailArmy and The Pet Collective short-form web content has been integrated into Comcast’s Xfinity X1 operating system, creating linear channels that will be more easily accessible to Xfinity subscribers.

Jukin’s People Are Awesome brand will also be available over the internet within Xfinity on Demand using a voice remote control.

All Three brand will be available on Xfinity Flex to Comcat’s broadband only subscribers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Over the past year we have worked to extend our brand presence beyond social platforms to pay-TV providers and today we are incredibly excited to offer millions access to more great content from our brands direct to television on the X1 platform,” said Cameron Saless, chief growth officer of Jukin Media. “Comcast has always pioneered new ways to help its digital-first content partners like Jukin make their content available to customers right alongside the live, on demand, DVR and other web programming already included in their Xfinity TV subscription.”