'Judy Justice' Renewed for Season Two by Amazon’s IMDb TV

Amazon’s IMDb TV said it has ordered a second season of Judy Justice, featuring Judge Judy Scheindlin.

Season one started in November and original episodes will run through April 15.

IMDb said that Judy Justice it its top original program in first streams and hours watched. More than 25 million hours of the show have been viewed to date.

Bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk Sarah Rose will be returning for season two with Judge Judy.

“With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”

IMDb, a free, ad supported service, has been ramping up its original programming. Upcoming IMDb TV Originals include Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the Prime Video series Bosch, Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; a new home design series from Jeff Lewis; On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.

But adding Sheindlin, a TV mainstay for decades was a big catch.

"I am over the moon and couldn't be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming," said Judge Judy. "Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration."

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer. ■