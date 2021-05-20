Juan Ponce Named GM of Telemundo Streaming Studios

Telemundo Global Studios has promoted Juan Ponce to be senior VP and general manager of its recently launched Telemundo Streaming Studios.

Juan Ponce, senior VP & GM, Telemundo Streaming Studios (Image credit: Telemundo)

Ponce, who had been senor VP of productions operations & strategy for Telemundo Global Studios, will continue to report to Marcos Santana, president at Telemundo Global Studios.

In his new role, Ponce will lead the new venture, which was created to produce original premium scripted content for direct-to-consumer platforms.

“Juan is a seasoned executive with the perfect experience and track record to lead this new studio and help Telemundo Global Studios continue to pioneer this highly competitive industry,” said Santana. “His business acumen and creative expertise will be instrumental in helping us launch Telemundo Streaming Studios to fulfil the growing demand for streaming content among Latinos in the US and across international markets.”

Telemundo Global Studios also said Karen Barroeta, executive VP of production and development, will expand her responsibilities to include overseeing talent and casting, scripted development and the head writers’ team. She will continue to report to Santana.