Josh Gates, Adventure Wednesdays Return on Discovery May 25

Josh Gates is the star when the Adventure Wednesday lineup begins on Discovery May 25. Wednesdays will feature Expedition Unknown at 8 p.m. ET, Expedition X at 9 p.m. ET and Josh Gates Tonight at 10.

Expedition Unknown and Expedition X stream on Discovery Plus.

The season premiere of Expedition Unknown sees Gates and his crew rush to Poland to be the first people since World War II to enter a recently discovered Nazi tunnel inside an extinct volcano. Expeditions also include a dig in Egypt that unearths a mummy, a trans-Atlantic search for “Lindbergh’s Lost Rival” and his plane, and a visit to Alcatraz to break down the infamous prison break.

On Expedition X, Gates’ team of investigators, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot, “explore the stranger side of the unknown,” teases Discovery. They examine mysterious objects flying around Mexico’s tallest volcano, and at America’s deadliest avalanche and its worst train wreck, among other sites.

Josh Gates Tonight is a talk show featuring an eclectic group of celeb guests, cocktails and field excursions. Guests include Evangeline Lilly and LeVar Burton.

All three shows are produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions, where Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates are executive producers. For Expedition Unknown, the executive producers are Matthew Meltzer and Aaron Schoonhoven. Schoonhoven exec produces Josh Gates Tonight.

For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer for Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight. Lisa Lucas is executive producer for Expedition X. ■