'Expedition Unknown' Back on Discovery, Discovery Plus July 21

Expedition Unknown, which dives into the great enduring mysteries of the world, returns on Discovery and Discovery Plus July 21. Josh Gates hosts.

The season premiere sees Gates bring the John Dillinger legend out of the past and into the present, adding a bunch of new details to the story about America’s greatest bank robber.

The season sees Gates on a hunt for a massive fortune at the bottom of the Atlantic, investigating infamous skyjacker DB Cooper, and searching for the truth behind the legend of El Dorado in the jungles of Colombia.

New episodes come out weekly on both Discovery and its streaming counterpart.

Expedition Unknown premiered in 2015.

Gates has also hosted Syfy paranormal shows Destination Truth and Stranded.

Expedition Unknown is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer.