Joseph Gordon-Levitt Series ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ on Apple TV Plus Sept. 24
Gordon-Levitt voices a professor in animated adventure series
Animated adventure series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory premieres on Apple TV Plus Sept. 24. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars and executive produces. Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse created the kid-targeted show.
Inspired by the work of visual artist Mazery, Wolfboy follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface, including clouds, trees, rabbits and dreams. With his new Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction.
The show is developed by Michael Ryan, who executive produces with Mazery, Jesse, Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller and Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara of Bento Box. All 10 episodes are available on premiere day.
The voice cast includes Archie Yates as Sprout and Lilly Williams as Xandra. Gordon-Levitt voices Professor Luxcraft.
Gordon-Levitt’s film credits include A River Runs Through It, Angels in the Outfield, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Dark Knight Rises and Lincoln. He played Tommy in 3rd Rock From the Sun.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.