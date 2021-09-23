Joseph Gordon-Levitt Series ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ on Apple TV Plus Sept. 24

‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ starts Sept. 24 on Apple TV Plus.

Animated adventure series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory premieres on Apple TV Plus Sept. 24. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars and executive produces. Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse created the kid-targeted show.

Inspired by the work of visual artist Mazery, Wolfboy follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface, including clouds, trees, rabbits and dreams. With his new Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction.

The show is developed by Michael Ryan, who executive produces with Mazery, Jesse, Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller and Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara of Bento Box. All 10 episodes are available on premiere day.

The voice cast includes Archie Yates as Sprout and Lilly Williams as Xandra. Gordon-Levitt voices Professor Luxcraft.

Gordon-Levitt’s film credits include A River Runs Through It, Angels in the Outfield, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Dark Knight Rises and Lincoln. He played Tommy in 3rd Rock From the Sun.