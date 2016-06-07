Jon Wax Promoted to EVP at WGN America, Tribune Studios

Jon Wax has been named executive VP, original programming, at WGN America and Tribune Studios.

Wax, who was senior VP, scripted programming, will continue to oversee all scripted series development. His development work includes WGN America originals Underground, Outsiders, Salem and Manhattan.

“From the beginning, Jon has been instrumental in putting WGN America on the map as a home for dynamic scripted shows, and is as good a development executive as there is in the business,” said Matt Cherniss, president and general manager, WGNA America and Tribune Studios. “His eye for talent and willingness to take risks on daring programming has become a signature element of WGN America’s programming slate.”

Wax joined WGN America in 2013 to oversee the new scripted programming initiative, reuniting with his former mentors at Fox, Peter Liguori and Cherniss. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years on the Fox lot, the last four as VP, drama development at 20th Century Fox Television.

