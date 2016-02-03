WGN America Cancels Drama ‘Manhattan’

WGN America has canceled its drama Manhattan, which represented a big swing from the net to create original programming designed to expand the cable network’s viewer base.

Matt Cherniss, president and general manager, WGN America and Tribune Studios, called it a “very difficult decision.”

“We are proud of this critically acclaimed series, an extraordinary original drama, and are deeply disappointed that such a wonderful show could not find a larger audience,” he said. “We thank the immensely talented Sam Shaw and Thomas Schlamme, along with the exceptional cast and crew and our great partners at Lionsgate and Skydance, for crafting a masterful series. We are equally grateful to the dedicated fans for their support over the last two seasons."

Created by Shaw, the series told the story of the birth of the nuclear bomb.

Lionsgate and Skydance were partners in the production.