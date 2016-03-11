WGN's 'Underground' Premiere Sets Network Ratings Record
WGN America's drama series Underground generated 1.4 million viewers for last night's premiere episode, setting a network ratings record for an original series, according to Nielsen.
The series, which depicts slaves escaping along the 19th century's Underground Railroad, bested the Jan. 26 premiere of network drama Outsiders, which drew 1 million viewers in its debut.
