WGN America Renews ‘Outsiders’

WGN America has renewed its original drama Outsiders for a second season, the network said Friday.

Since its launch in January, the series – which follows an off-the-grid Appalachian clan fighting for their way of life – is averaging 2.8 million viewers (Nielsen Live +7) and 1.4 million adults 25-54 through its first season, according to network officials.

The series is executively produced by Peter Mattei, Peter Tolan (Rescue Me,) Paul Giamatti (John Adams), Michael Wimer (2012) and Dan Carey (All Is Bright).

