Jon Stewart to Make New Series for Apple TV Plus

Jon Stewart will return to TV as host of a new current affairs series for Apple TV Plus.

Stewart, who won 20 Emmys as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, has signed a first-look deal with the streaming service.

The new show, which will consist of hour-long episodes looking at a single issue, will be produced by Stewart’s Busboy Productions and former HBO exec Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, which has an exclusive production deal with Apple TV Plus.

Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.