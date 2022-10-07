Jon Stewart Is Back on Apple TV Plus

Season two of The Problem with Jon Stewart debuts on Apple TV Plus October 7. The season premiere, titled "The War Over Gender," looks at anti-trans legislation. New episodes come out weekly.

The show “takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time," according to Apple TV Plus. The new season will also investigate taxes, globalization and elections. LeVar Burton and Susan Sarandon will be guests.

Stewart signed off on The Daily Show on Comedy Central in 2015. Season one of The Problem With Jon Stewart began last September.

Busboy Productions and Eden Productions produce the show. It is executive produced by Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart manager James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Adhikari is the showrunner.

There's a The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast that comes out weekly, the series boasting that it tackles issues that "are Too Big for TV." ■