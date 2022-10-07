Jon Stewart Is Back on Apple TV Plus
Season premiere of 'The Problem' examines gender wars
Season two of The Problem with Jon Stewart debuts on Apple TV Plus October 7. The season premiere, titled "The War Over Gender," looks at anti-trans legislation. New episodes come out weekly.
The show “takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time," according to Apple TV Plus. The new season will also investigate taxes, globalization and elections. LeVar Burton and Susan Sarandon will be guests.
Stewart signed off on The Daily Show on Comedy Central in 2015. Season one of The Problem With Jon Stewart began last September.
Busboy Productions and Eden Productions produce the show. It is executive produced by Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart manager James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Adhikari is the showrunner.
There's a The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast that comes out weekly, the series boasting that it tackles issues that "are Too Big for TV." ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.