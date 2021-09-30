'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Starts on Apple TV Plus Sept. 30
Stewart is back, after signing off on 'The Daily Show' in 2015
The Problem With Jon Stewart, hosted by former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, premieres on Apple TV Plus Sept. 30. The current affairs show “takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time,” said Apple TV Plus. “The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.”
Stewart executive produces along with Richard Plepler, Brinda Adhikari and James Dixon. Adhikari is the showrunner. Episodes run 40 to 60 minutes.
Stewart told The New York Times the show is more about amplification than advocacy.
“That seems like a worthwhile use of the privilege of television,” he said. “I’ve always viewed it as a uniquely, oddly arrogant privilege. Like all comics, who walk into a club, where all the seats are facing one way and there’s one seat in front of everyone, and you think to yourself, I’ll take that one — I’ve got some thoughts on airplanes that I’d like these other people to hear. Now you feel like, well, if you’ve earned some capital in all of this, why not spend it on people better than you, who are doing remarkable things? You can help frame their good work.”
A companion podcast will extend the conversation from each episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart.
Stewart hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central until he departed in 2015.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
