Apple TV Plus Has Solution for Buzz in 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' (Trailer)

Netflix may be the global leader in subscribers, but it's HBO Max that has the most gravitas, with topical shows including Last Week with John Oliver, which just won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and the long-running Real Time with Bill Maher.

That could change fast on Sept. 30, when Apple TV Plus brings back perhaps the biggest of all zeitgeist shifters, Jon Stewart, in a half-hour biweekly single-topic driven news/talk show called The Problem with Jon Stewart.

“I got burnt out on the pace of The Daily Show and also just my inability to evolve it to another satisfying place,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter in a September cover story. “I knew that I could play out the string, but that didn’t feel particularly satisfying for me or for the audience, and wouldn’t it be nice to give people a chance to fall in love with the show again in a different way? And then of course get disappointed with it in a different way because that’s the cycle.”

So how will Stewart's new series differ from The Daily Show, the Comedy Central half-hour stalwart he hosted from 1999-2015, winning 22 Emmys and broad Bush Era Coastal Elite acclaim in the process?

This trailer, released by Apple Tuesday, offers a few hints: