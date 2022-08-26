‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season Two on Apple TV Plus in October

Season two of The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres on Apple TV Plus October 7. Six episodes will come out weekly. The show sees Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, “lead with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time,” said Apple TV Plus. “Using comedy and common sense, the series will feature tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.”

Stewart signed off on The Daily Show on Comedy Central in 2015. Season one of The Problem With Jon Stewart began last September. When it launched, Apple TV Plus described it as a “single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.”

Stewart executive produces the program through his Busboy Productions outfit. Brinda Adhikari is showrunner and executive producer. Other exec producers are James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Kris Acimovic is head writer. ■