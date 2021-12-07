John Zaccario Named President at Sony’s GSN Operations

John Zaccario has been appointed president of Sony’s GSN.

Zaccario, previously executive VP for ad sales, GSN, will oversee the GSN cable network. He will also be responsible for Game Show Enterprises, getTV, Sony Movies, Sony Cine and the distribution of the Game Show Network and Sony libraries via free ad-supported streaming TV channels.

He succeeds Mark Feldman. Feldman left he company to join Scopely, which bought GSN Games.

“As a longtime member of GSN’s management team, John has demonstrated terrific leadership and delivered strong ad sales results for the organization over the years. We are delighted to have him step into the position of President, leading GSN and our digital and FAST channels business in the U.S.,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development. “Our game show businesses are incredibly important areas of focus for us and we will continue to invest and expand them into the future.”

Zaccario joined Game Show Network in 2008. Before that he was with ESPN Digital Media, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Raycom Sports and Katz Television.

“GSN is in the advantageous position of being able to access Sony Pictures Television's vast resources and leadership in game shows. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to our core audience on Game Show Network and other platforms by producing and distributing exciting game shows that families can enjoy together,” said Zaccario. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead this high performing team as we navigate the exciting opportunities provided by the dynamic media landscape.”