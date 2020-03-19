Game Show Network Offers Free Preview Through April

Game Show Network said it has offered distributors a free preview of the service through April, charging no additional license fees for incremental customers gained in that period.

“Game Show Network is offering its family friendly programming in free preview in an effort to support our clients at a time when more of their customers are at home and need entertainment,” said Tim Carry, executive VP of distribution at the network, which is in about 64 million homes and is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

A network representative said affiliates had responded positively to the offer, and the network expected to gain about 10 million homes during the preview.

Networks in the family friendly space have been either doing scheduling changes or just trying to draw attention to their programming during a period when many schools are closing amid coronavirus fears and kids are being educated at home, including by parents forced to telecommute. NewsNet, which operates as a digital subchannel on TV stations' bandwidth, said Thursday it was offering short-term affiliations to stations wanting to add more news programming temporarily.

Pictured: John Michael Higgins and America Says on Game Show Network.