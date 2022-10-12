John Stamos Back to Calling the Shots on Disney Plus Hoops Dramedy

Big Shot, with John Stamos as a girls high school basketball coach, starts season two on Disney Plus October 12. Stamos plays Marvyn Korn, who was a hotshot college coach until he threw a chair at a referee and was banished from big-time basketball. He resurfaces at a high school in San Diego.

There are 10 new episodes of the comedy-drama.

In the new season, Korn aims to recruit a beach volleyball phenomenon whose tantrum got her ousted from the sport. "Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys and off-the-court disasters that no one could've predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove," said Disney Plus.

Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, Sara Echeagaray and Yvette Nicole Brown are in the cast with Stamos.

ABC Signature produces Big Shot.

David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett are the co-creators. They executive produce with Bill D'Elia. ■