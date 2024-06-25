John Malone, Adam Silver Among Speakers Lined Up for Paley International Council Summit

The Paley Center for Media has announced speakers for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit, including John C. Malone, chairman, Liberty Media, Liberty Broadband and Liberty Global; Adam Silver, NBA commissioner; and Aryeh B. Bourkoff, chairman and CEO, LionTree. With the title “Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media,” the event happens at the Paley Museum in New York November 12-13.

Each year, the summit brings together chief executives and other thought leaders to discuss topics and trends in the media. Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and chairman of The Paley Center For Media, chairs the summit.

“Over the years I have had the distinct privilege to witness and take part in some of the insightful conversations that are a signature of the Paley International Council Summit,” said Bennack. “The media industry is constantly evolving, and the Summit continues to serve as a vital platform to discuss the ideas that will shape the industry in the coming years and beyond.”

Other speakers include Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group; Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global; Don Garber, commissioner, Major League Soccer; Rebecca Glashow, CEO, BBC Global Media & Streaming; Steve Hasker, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters; Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo Inc.; Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones & Co., and publisher, The Wall Street Journal; Dennis Mathew, chairman and CEO, Altice USA; Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon; and Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

John Malone has spoken at the last few Paley summits.

“We are honored to welcome the leaders and innovators from some of the world’s most influential companies to this year’s Paley International Council Summit,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to hosting many fascinating discussions on some of the most important topics within the media industry including the advancement of artificial intelligence, the continued evolution of streaming and more. Additionally, we extend our deepest thanks to Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for their invaluable support of this year’s Summit.”

The Chairman’s Opening Night Reception happens Monday, November 11 at the Hearst Tower in New York. Day 1 takes place November 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the museum. Day 2 starts 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.