Paley International Council Summit Announces Executive Lineup

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday (Sept. 23) the speaker lineup for its International Council Summit. Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century will be held on Nov. 10-11, marking the 25th anniversary of the summit.

Executives from numerous brands and companies that will be speaking include: Mike Bloomberg, Bloomberg L.P., Bloomberg Philanthropies; Tami Erwin, Verizon; Brad Smith, Microsoft; Frank Bennack Jr., Hearst; Ted Sarandos, Netflix; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; David Zaslav, Discovery Communications; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks and more.

The summit is co-chaired by Henry Kissinger and Frank Bennack Jr., former CEO of Hearst with the keynote address being given by Kissinger.

Official partners for the summit are Nielsen, Hearst and Verizon, with Verizon having exclusive VOD rights to the discussions.

“In a year where we have seen our world impacted by a global pandemic, we’re honored to be able to convene these distinguished leaders to discuss the current state of the media industry, including the impact of COVID-19,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “We look forward to the many informative discussions from the fields of media, government, finance, news, technology, advertising, entertainment, music, sports, and gaming that will take place at this year’s Paley International Council Summit.”