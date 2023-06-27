Cesar Conde, Debra Lee, John Malone Lined Up For Paley International Council Summit

Cesar Conde, Debra Lee and John Malone will speak at the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit happening November 7-8 at The Paley Museum in New York. The Summit convenes international dignitaries, thought leaders, and executives from media, entertainment, sports, telecommunications and technology.

Conde is chairman, NBCUniversal News Group. Lee is CEO, Leading Women Defined, and former chairman and CEO of BET. Malone is chairman of Liberty Global.

Other speakers include David Kenny, chairman and CEO of Nielsen; Chris Cocks, CEO of Hasbro; Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global; James A. Baker, former secretary of state; Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software; and Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York.

Titled “Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media”, the event is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., chairman of The Paley Center for Media and executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst; and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States secretary of state and founding principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

"I am delighted to welcome esteemed leaders from across the globe to our highly anticipated Paley International Council Summit,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. “This dynamic gathering of influential leaders will ignite powerful conversations, foster invaluable connections, and shape the future of media and entertainment worldwide. We thank our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon and William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible."

The Chairman’s Opening Night Reception Happens Monday, November 6 at the Hearst Tower.

"I look forward to the annual Paley International Council Summit, where leaders from around the world will converge to discuss new paths in the ever-changing landscape of media and entertainment," said Bennack Jr. "I am eager to see what key insights will be shared as the media landscape continues to evolve."