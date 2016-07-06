John Fugelsang Tapped to Host ‘Page Six TV’

Actor and comedian John Fugelsang will host the Fox Television Stations’ upcoming test of Page Six TV, a strip based on the New York Post’s infamous gossip column. The show premieres July 18 in seven markets for a three-week preview.

Fugelsang comes to the show from SiriusXM Radio, where he hosts a daily show, “Tell Me Everything.” He’s also served as a regular commentator on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, among other things.

Fugelsang will be joined by contributors Mario Cantone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer. Cantone is familiar to Sex and the City fans as Charlotte’s flamboyant friend and wedding planner. Smith was host and moderator of Bravo’s fashion talk show Fashion Queens from 2013-16. Wagmeister is a Los Angeles-based reporter at Variety who also appears in a weekly segment on KTTV Los Angeles’ Good Day LA. Greer is currently a reporter for “Page Six.” Prior to that, he covered entertainment for People Magazine, where he hosted and produced the magazine’s digital series Inside Scoop.

"Page Six” editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr also will be on hand to provide further updates and insight, as well as exclusive first looks into the latest breaking stories from the newsroom.

Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Kay O’Connell and The View’s Matt Strauss will executive produce the show, along with NY Post CEO and publisher Jesse Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg.

“We’ve pulled together the perfect team of on-air personalities and reporters to deliver the insight, intrigue and fun of ‘Page Six’ to the Fox TV Stations’ audience,” said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, co-CEOs of Endemol Shine North America, in a statement. “In each episode, our contributors, as well as the audience, will go head-to-head to see who has the latest breaking news, the smartest take and funniest observations.”

Starting July 18, the half-hour strip will air in New York at 7 p.m. ET, Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. PT, Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET, Dallas at 11:30 p.m. CT, Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET, Detroit at 11:30 p.m. ET and Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET. The production will be shot and produced in New York City.