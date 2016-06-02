Fox Television Stations to Debut 'Page Six TV' in Seven Markets on July 18

As previously announced, the Fox Television Stations will test a daily TV show based on the New York Post’s Page Six, debuting Monday, July 18.

Page Six TV, which will feature a panel of experts and insiders talking about news and gossip of the day, will run for a three-week preview on seven Fox owned stations, and in access time periods in four of those markets. It will be produced by Endemol Shine North America, which is still identifying talent for the program.

The half-hour strip will air on WNYW New York, the show’s home market, at 7 p.m. On KTTV Los Angeles and WTXF Philadelphia, it will also air in access at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. On KDFW Dallas, it will air in late-night at 11:30 p.m. On WAGA Atlanta, Page Six TV also gets an access test at 7 p.m. On WJBK Detroit, the show will air at 11:30 p.m. And on WTVT Tampa, it will air at 1 p.m.

Page Six TV could pair well with Warner Bros.’ TMZ Live, another day-and-date celebrity gossip show that airs on Fox stations in many markets.

The New York Post is owned by News Corp., while the Fox Television Stations are owned by 21st Century Fox.