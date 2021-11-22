Joey Fatone, Lance Bass in ABC’s ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

A Very Boy Band Holiday, a special featuring the likes of Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Michael Bivins singing Christmas songs, is on ABC Monday, Dec. 6. Also featured are Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown of New Edition, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees.

The singers will perform both their own groups’ songs and classic holiday hits.

The special goes for 90 minutes. It will be on Hulu the following day.

Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Wanya Morris will do an original song called “A Very Boy Band Holiday.” Joey McIntyre and son Griffin perform “This One’s For the Children.”

David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill and Chris Wagner are executive producers. The special is produced by 45 Live. ■