Joelle Garguilo Joins WABC New York as Entertainment Reporter

Joelle Garguilo has joined WABC New York as an entertainment reporter. She takes over for Sandy Kenyon, who is transitioning to a consultant role at ABC Owned Television Stations.

Garguilo has been an entertainment and features reporter for WNBC New York lifestyle show New York Live, a correspondent for E! News and a contributor at Today with Hoda & Jenna. For the latter, she hosted the segments “Scoop on the Scene” and “Just the Good News.”

WABC is part of ABC Owned Television Stations.

“Joelle Garguilo approaches every story with enthusiasm, heart and a true passion for all things entertainment and lifestyle,” said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC, known as ABC7. “Those attributes make her one of the most appealing interviewers in entertainment reporting and someone I know our viewers are going to love.”

Garguilo began her career with NBC News Mobile where she wrote, produced, edited and anchored human interest, news and features packages. She then joined the weekend Today show, launching “POPStart” as host and producer as well as introducing “Orange Room.” She also reported for New York Live, where her duties included co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards live pre-show specials and the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special. Garguilo also created “POPStart Extra” for Today.com, writing, hosting and editing all digital segments.

Garguilo and Kenyon will cover the Oscars together at the Dolby Theater March 10.