Marilu Galvez Named WABC New York President/GM

(Image credit: WABC New York)

Marilu Galvez has been named president and general manager of WABC New York, replacing Chad Matthews, who moved up to president of ABC Owned Television Stations earlier this year. Galvez was VP of community engagement and development at WABC.

“I have worked with Marilu for more than 20 years in various roles, and her wealth of experience in news and community engagement makes her the perfect person to lead WABC-TV now and into the future,” said Matthews.

Galvez is also the committee lead for the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Networks’ Diversity Equity and Inclusion team. She’s been WABC’s VP of community engagement and development since 2018.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to lead New York's and the nation’s No. 1 station–a station I have been a part of for almost 20 years,” said Galvez. “As WABC-TV’s new leader, I am deeply committed to supporting the incredibly talented individuals who make Channel 7 exceptional in every way. Together, we will continue to expand and deepen our connection with our tri-state audience and, more importantly, continue to tell impactful stories and deliver vital information across our platforms that reflect and inform the communities we serve.”

Prior to joining WABC in 2001, Galvez was a production assistant and assignment editor at Telemundo, an assignment editor at WNYW New York and an assignment manager at WNBC New York. ■