WABC-TV Names Galvez VP, Community Relations

Marilu Galvez was named VP, community relations and development for WABC-TV, the ABC-owned station in New York.

Galvez, who had been managing editor at the station since 2014, will be responsible for new community outreach efforts and growing existing relationships with organizations in the market. She will align news, programming, marketing and talent with cause related events and campaigns and leverage opportunities to have efforts supported by advertisers.

"Marilu’s vast experience working within all aspects of our station, from Eyewitness News to Community Programming and events across our entire viewing area has prepared her to take on this key leadership role for WABC,” said Debra O’Connell, president and general manager of WABC. “Her tenacity, compassion and overall caring of quality for our communities make her the ideal leader to bring us even closer to our viewers.”

Galvez joined WABC in 2001. She’d previously worked at WNYW-TV and WNBC-TV, New York and began her career at Telemundo.

“I am honored to have the privilege of leading WABC-TV’s community relations and development efforts,” said Galvez. “We have a tremendous voice and incredible reach across the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut areas, and I look forward to expanding our efforts to serve each of our communities.”