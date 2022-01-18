Joel Goldberg Named Newspath GM, Maura McHugh Named News Director

Joel Goldberg has been named general manager of Newspath, the CBS affiliate news service. He will continue his current position as senior VP of operations at CBS Stations.

In his additional role, he will “oversee the day-to-day operations of the local newsgathering organization that serves both our company-owned stations and nearly 200 CBS Television Network affiliates across the country,” according to a memo to staff from Wendy McMahon, co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Goldberg will report to McMahon, while Ross Dagan, executive VP for news operations and transformation at CBS News and Stations, will have oversight of operations.

Johnny Green ran Newspath until he was named WCBS-WLNY president/general manager last year.

Maura McHugh, who has been interim head of Newspath, has been named news director at Newspath. She will report to Goldberg.

“Joel and Maura have both spent decades immersed in local news and stations, including a combined 50 years with CBS,” said McMahon. “They are experienced executives who are in tune with the needs of our stations and affiliates.”

McMahon said news will follow about plans to “reimagine Newspath to best serve” CBS Stations and affiliates.

On the CBS News side, Anthony Galloway was named senior VP of CBS News Streaming, Kaci Sokoloff was named VP of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming and David Reiter was promoted to executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming. The announcements were made by Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. ■