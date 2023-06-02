‘Joe Pickett’ Premieres on New Home June 4

Western drama Joe Pickett debuts at its new home Sunday, June 4, with the show having moved from Spectrum Originals to Paramount Plus. Two episodes are available on launch day.

Michael Dorman plays a Wyoming game warden who discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes it is part of a series of murders. To catch the killer, Pickett must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a peculiar set of twins living off the grid and his own troubled past. He also realizes the murdered men weren’t all that innocent.

Julianna Gill portrays Pickett’s wife. Sharon Lawrence and Mustafa Speaks are also in the cast.

Season one ran on Spectrum Originals starting in December 2021, and streamed on Paramount Plus later. Spectrum Originals announced a season two pickup for Joe Pickett for Spectrum subscribers early in 2022, but the series shifted to Paramount Plus as Spectrum shut down its Originals division.

Paramount Television Studios produces the show. John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle are showrunners, executive producers and directors. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher exec produce for Red Wagon Entertainment. C.J. Box, who wrote the books that inspired the series, is an executive producer too.

“One thing that really drew us to this is the idea of Joe trying to do his job, in the best, most moral way, even though it might cost him personally,” John Erick Dowdle told B+C before the first season aired. “There’s something so nice about seeing a man who can be vulnerable and human and who makes mistakes, always trying to do what is right, regardless of what it costs.”