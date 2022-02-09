‘Joe Pickett’ Gets Season Two on Spectrum Originals

Western drama Joe Pickett has received a second season on Spectrum. Based on the book series by C.J. Box, Joe Pickett premiered December 6. Spectrum called it the most viewed program in Spectrum Originals history, with over one million unique households watching in the first month.

Season one followed a game warden (Michael Dorman) and his family as they navigated the shifting socio-political climate of a rural Wyoming town on the verge of economic collapse. The Pickett family quickly found themselves in the crosshairs when a murder victim wound up on their doorstep and they were forced to navigate a tangled web of schemes, secrets and conspiracy.

David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill and Sharon Lawrence are also in the cast.

Season one will stream on Paramount Plus at a later date.

John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle are the creators, showrunners, executive producers and directors. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher exec produce for Red Wagon Entertainment, and C.J. Box is an executive producer as well.

“One thing that really drew us to this is the idea of Joe trying to do his job, in the best, most moral way, even though it might cost him personally,” John Erick Dowdle told B+C. “There’s something so nice about seeing a man who can be vulnerable and human and who makes mistakes, always trying to do what is right, regardless of what it costs.”

Spectrum Originals series include the Joanne Froggatt drama Angela Black. ■