‘Joe Pickett’ Comes to an End on Paramount Plus

Western drama Joe Pickett will not see a third season on Paramount Plus. About a game warden and his family finding their way in Wyoming, the show premiered on Spectrum Originals late in 2021. It then moved to Paramount Plus after Charter shut down its Spectrum Originals division, with season two premiering on the streamer in June 2023.

The series is based on a C.J. Box novel franchise. John Erick and Drew Dowdle are the showrunners.

Paramount Television Studios said in a statement, “Joe Pickett has finished its run with two seasons. The series was commissioned by Spectrum, which announced prior to season two debuting that it would be shutting down Spectrum Originals. Paramount Plus had the streaming rights to the series and seasons 1-2 will continue to be available on the service.”

Michael Dorman plays game warden Pickett and Julianna Guill portrays Pickett’s wife. Sharon Lawrence and Mustafa Speaks are also in the cast.

Drew Dowdle told B+C before the show launched that he and his brother were drawn to “the imperfect nature of Joe as a hero. The relatability really grabbed us from the onset.”