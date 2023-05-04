ThinkAnalytics Names Jo Kinsella as Strategic Adviser

ThinkAnalytics said it named Jo Kinsella as strategic adviser, advertising.

Kinsella was a founder of TVSquared, and left after it was acquired last year by Innovid.

“Jo is a passionate and accomplished leader with a strong track record in revenue growth and defining go-to-market strategies to drive scale,” ThinkAnalytics chairman Eddie Young said. “We are thrilled to have Jo on board, someone who has proven success in the TV advertising industry and knows that ThinkAdvertising is a differentiator across all TV platforms, delivering the digital advertising we all know from the web to the world of TV.”

ThinkAnalytics offers artificial intelligence-based personalized content discovery and viewer analytics. Its products include the ThinkAdvertising platform.

“ThinkAdvertising has something everyone in the industry needs,“ Kinsella said. “With its powerful Al and global viewership data, ThinkAnalytics transforms first-party data into valuable and scalable audiences while helping to identify inventory value and minimize ad waste. I look forward to helping drive the next stage of ThinkAdvertising’s growth and build on its incredible momentum within the TV market.”