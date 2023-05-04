ThinkAnalytics Names Jo Kinsella as Strategic Adviser
Executive co-founded TVSquared
ThinkAnalytics said it named Jo Kinsella as strategic adviser, advertising.
Kinsella was a founder of TVSquared, and left after it was acquired last year by Innovid.
“Jo is a passionate and accomplished leader with a strong track record in revenue growth and defining go-to-market strategies to drive scale,” ThinkAnalytics chairman Eddie Young said. “We are thrilled to have Jo on board, someone who has proven success in the TV advertising industry and knows that ThinkAdvertising is a differentiator across all TV platforms, delivering the digital advertising we all know from the web to the world of TV.”
ThinkAnalytics offers artificial intelligence-based personalized content discovery and viewer analytics. Its products include the ThinkAdvertising platform.
“ThinkAdvertising has something everyone in the industry needs,“ Kinsella said. “With its powerful Al and global viewership data, ThinkAnalytics transforms first-party data into valuable and scalable audiences while helping to identify inventory value and minimize ad waste. I look forward to helping drive the next stage of ThinkAdvertising’s growth and build on its incredible momentum within the TV market.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.